Boston Partners Buys New Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 741,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,000. Boston Partners owned 1.91% of Dime Community Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 190.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul M. Aguggia bought 2,500 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $42,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $53,660. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $893.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $36.51.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile



The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Featured Stories

