PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,125,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,482 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in PetIQ were worth $12,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PetIQ by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Stock Down 0.7 %

PETQ opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $556.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on PetIQ from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

About PetIQ

(Free Report)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

