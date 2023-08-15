Boston Partners Raises Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,946 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.22% of Employers worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 1,163.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Employers by 510.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Employers during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Employers by 1,964.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

In other news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello acquired 6,880 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.46 per share, with a total value of $250,844.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,873.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.79 million. Employers had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

