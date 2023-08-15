Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 280,748 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.40% of Ultra Clean worth $20,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,151.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,100.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,661 shares of company stock valued at $480,645. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

