Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 455,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $16,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2,473.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SMP opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.13). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 67.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Motor Products

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $92,845.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,910.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

