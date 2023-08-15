Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,459 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $20,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,231,000 after buying an additional 498,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,965,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,139,000 after purchasing an additional 315,883 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,871,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,027,000 after purchasing an additional 325,401 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,752,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,669,000 after purchasing an additional 193,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 1.17. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $20.87.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Kennedy-Wilson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 369.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on KW. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

