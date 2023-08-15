ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 27,900 Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRC opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 39.59%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.6696 dividend. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 129.90%.

SRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

