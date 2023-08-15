ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE SEE opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.09.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

