30,500 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in EPR Properties by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.35. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, August 7th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

