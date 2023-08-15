ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 7,000 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $96,738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,009,000 after buying an additional 373,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $30,587,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,604,000 after buying an additional 184,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $190.74 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.01 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.69 and its 200-day moving average is $177.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,017 shares of company stock valued at $21,014,732 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LECO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. CL King initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

