8,359 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Avery Dennison by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $184.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.27 and its 200-day moving average is $175.38. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $157.28 and a 12 month high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.