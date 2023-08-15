National Bank Financial Increases Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Price Target to C$11.50

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWSRF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWSRF opened at $7.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long-Term Care Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.