Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Price Target Lowered to C$70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Calian Group Stock Performance

About Calian Group

CLNFF stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24. Calian Group has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

