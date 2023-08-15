Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target Cut to C$60.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EMRAF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Emera from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Emera from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered Emera from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
