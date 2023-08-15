Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EIFZF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $36.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $41.74.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

