Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Increased to C$3,300.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$3,300.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNSWF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,950.00 to C$3,150.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Constellation Software to C$3,250.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS:CNSWF opened at $2,018.14 on Monday. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $1,280.00 and a twelve month high of $2,198.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,052.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,920.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 59.22% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

