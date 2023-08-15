BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Stock Performance
BRSA opened at GBX 186.78 ($2.37) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of £149.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,235.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 186.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 190.99. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 179.50 ($2.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 215 ($2.73).
About BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust
Further Reading
