BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Stock Performance
LON BRSA opened at GBX 186.78 ($2.37) on Tuesday. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 179.50 ($2.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 215 ($2.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,235.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 190.99.
