BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Stock Performance

LON BRSA opened at GBX 186.78 ($2.37) on Tuesday. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 179.50 ($2.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 215 ($2.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,235.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 190.99.

About BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

