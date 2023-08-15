ConvaTec Group PLC to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0561 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

CNVVY opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CNVVY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.79) to GBX 225 ($2.85) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 250 ($3.17) to GBX 260 ($3.30) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 320 ($4.06) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 280 ($3.55) to GBX 290 ($3.68) in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

