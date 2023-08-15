ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Announces Dividend of $0.06

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0561 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

CNVVY opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 250 ($3.17) to GBX 260 ($3.30) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC upgraded ConvaTec Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.79) to GBX 225 ($2.85) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 310 ($3.93) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ConvaTec Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

