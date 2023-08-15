ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Announces $0.02 Dividend

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of CTEC opened at GBX 220.60 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 209.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 218.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11,080.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.12. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 195.90 ($2.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 257.87 ($3.27).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.68) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.74) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.