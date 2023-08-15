Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JAR) to Issue Dividend of $0.60 on October 11th

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Jardine Matheson Price Performance

LON:JAR opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.79) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.89. The firm has a market cap of £181.11 million, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 0.41. Jardine Matheson has a 52-week low of GBX 46.89 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 62.50 ($0.79).

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

