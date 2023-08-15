Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT) Raises Dividend to GBX 12.75 Per Share

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Murray Income Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of LON MUT opened at GBX 828.67 ($10.51) on Tuesday. Murray Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 715 ($9.07) and a one year high of GBX 890 ($11.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 842.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 854.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £924.38 million, a PE ratio of -1,271.21 and a beta of 0.78.
About Murray Income Trust
