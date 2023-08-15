Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 12.75 Per Share

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Murray Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MUT stock opened at GBX 828.67 ($10.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of £924.38 million, a PE ratio of -1,271.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 842.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 854.56. Murray Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 715 ($9.07) and a one year high of GBX 890 ($11.29).
Murray Income Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Murray Income Trust
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Can WeWork Become A Meme Stock Success Story?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.