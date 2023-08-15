Short Interest in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Drops By 20.2%

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 157,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ayr Wellness Stock Up 1.7 %

AYRWF stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.32. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 92.53%. The business had revenue of $117.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ayr Wellness will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYRWF shares. ATB Capital assumed coverage on Ayr Wellness in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Ayr Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

