Short Interest in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Drops By 20.2%

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 157,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Ayr Wellness Stock Up 1.7 %
AYRWF stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94.
Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.32. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 92.53%. The business had revenue of $117.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ayr Wellness will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on Ayr Wellness
Ayr Wellness Company Profile
Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ayr Wellness
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Can WeWork Become A Meme Stock Success Story?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.