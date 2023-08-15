Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Announces $1.51 Quarterly Dividend

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Chevron has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Chevron has a payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chevron to earn $14.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

CVX opened at $164.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Chevron by 11.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 165,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 31.3% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 250,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.17.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

