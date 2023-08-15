ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Plans $0.02 Dividend

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 220.60 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,080.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 195.90 ($2.49) and a one year high of GBX 257.87 ($3.27). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 209.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 218.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTEC. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.74) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.68) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.