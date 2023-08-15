Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BKOR opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $44.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.43. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

