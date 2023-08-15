The Hershey Company (HSY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.19 on September 15th

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 1.192 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

Hershey has increased its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hershey to earn $10.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Up 0.4 %

HSY opened at $224.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Hershey has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HSY

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,510 shares of company stock worth $72,335,743 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.