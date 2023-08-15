Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.51

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.51 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Chevron has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Chevron has a payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chevron to earn $14.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $164.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.04. Chevron has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $306.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.17.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

