Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Plans $0.60 Dividend

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Jardine Matheson Price Performance
Shares of JAR stock opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of £181.11 million, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 61.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.91. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of GBX 46.89 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 62.50 ($0.79).
About Jardine Matheson
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jardine Matheson
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Can WeWork Become A Meme Stock Success Story?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.