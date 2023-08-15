GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3613 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

GSK has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GSK to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. GSK has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,527.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in GSK by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,383,000 after purchasing an additional 673,419 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,106,194 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,432,000 after acquiring an additional 75,145 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,996,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,067,000 after acquiring an additional 125,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

