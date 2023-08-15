Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Safe Bulkers has a payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

SB stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $70.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 514.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 488,221 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 2023, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.5 million deadweight tons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.