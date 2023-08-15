GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3613 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

GSK has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GSK to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

GSK Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GSK opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. GSK has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $39.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,527.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 52.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in GSK by 64.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

