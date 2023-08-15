Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Safe Bulkers has a payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Shares of SB stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $377.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $70.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 2,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 904,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 514.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 488,221 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 699,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 475,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,107,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after buying an additional 442,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,612,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 372,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Safe Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 2023, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.5 million deadweight tons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.