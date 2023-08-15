Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in July

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,900 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 1,081,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 199.3 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance

OTCMKTS BBAJF opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

Get Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

(Get Free Report)

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.