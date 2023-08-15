The Hershey Company (HSY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.19 on September 15th

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.192 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

Hershey has increased its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hershey to earn $10.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $224.37 on Tuesday. Hershey has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.51 and a 200 day moving average of $249.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,470.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,510 shares of company stock worth $72,335,743 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.