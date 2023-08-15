Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at B. Riley

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XHR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $11.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

