Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KEY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.32.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$32.50 on Friday. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$27.18 and a 1 year high of C$33.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.23. Keyera had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9605263 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

