National Bank Financial Downgrades Keyera (TSE:KEY) to Sector Perform Market Weight

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.32.

KEY opened at C$32.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$27.18 and a 52 week high of C$33.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.88. The firm has a market cap of C$7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.23. Keyera had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9605263 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.39%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

