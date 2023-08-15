Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $180.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Get Walmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WMT opened at $160.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.77. Walmart has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $162.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $237,271,590.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,590,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,900,139,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.