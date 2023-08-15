Vor Biopharma’s (VOR) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.19.
Vor Biopharma Stock Down 2.0 %
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vor Biopharma Company Profile
Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
