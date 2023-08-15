Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIFFree Report) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SAPIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAPIF

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $20.75 on Monday. Saputo has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.