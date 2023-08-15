Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
SAPIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
