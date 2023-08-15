Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SAPIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Saputo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAPIF

Saputo Stock Performance

Saputo Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $20.75 on Monday. Saputo has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71.

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.