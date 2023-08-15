Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday.
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
