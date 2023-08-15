Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCCAF

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.