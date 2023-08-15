Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WJXFF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wajax to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Wajax from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday.
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.
