Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TRRSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

About Trisura Group

OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $25.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21. Trisura Group has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $34.19.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance company. It operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Corporate and Other. The Trisura Canada segment includes surety business, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products. The Trisura US segment is involved in providing specialty fronting insurance solutions.

