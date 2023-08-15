Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) to Underperform

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.
Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.
