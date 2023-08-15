Galenica (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Galenica (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Galenica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Galenica
Galenica Stock Performance
Galenica Company Profile
Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates pharmacies and partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands. This segment also offers medication for treatment of patients at home; launches and distributes a portfolio of consumer health, pharmaceutical, and parapharmaceutical products; and marketing and sale services to partners in the healthcare market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Galenica
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Can WeWork Become A Meme Stock Success Story?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Galenica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galenica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.