Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) to Outperform

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

BDRFY opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $28.10.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

