adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ADDYY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Societe Generale raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $97.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.13 and a beta of 1.08. adidas has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $102.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. adidas had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Equities research analysts expect that adidas will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 4.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in adidas during the second quarter worth approximately $809,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in adidas by 33.0% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in adidas by 2.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

